Teresa Diane Covey of Chanute. Kansas, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Richmond Health Care. Teresa was born on February 24, 1956 to Billy and Patricia Snyder. Teresa had 3 children, Kimberly, Andrea, and Larry.
Teresa loved being the life of the party and left lasting memories everywhere she went.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and her son.
Teresa is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Houk and husband, Clint Adams, Andrea Covey and husband, Brian Hizey, 3 sisters, Evelyn Schultz, Patricia Wood, Sherri Snyder, brother Thomas Snyder, 16 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids and her best friend Tammi Conner.
Services will be held Monday, March 29 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute. Rosary to begin at 10 am, followed by Mass and graveside service at 11 am
