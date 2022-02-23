Martha Elaine Allison, 78, of Independence, Kansas died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her home in Independence.
Memorial services will be held at the First Christian Church. Independence, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow in the Moline Cemetery under the direction of the Webb & Rodrick Chapel. Friends may leave online condolences at www.webbrodrickchapel.com
The family has suggested memorials to the Martha Lewis Allison Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Contributions may be left at the Webb & Rodrick Chapel.
Martha Elaine Allison was born on February 8, 1944, in Eureka, Kansas to Wayne Woodrow Wilson Lewis and Verna Harriett Amelia (Pearse) Lewis. She grew up in Moline, Kansas and graduated from Moline High School in 1962. Martha then graduated from Emporia State Teachers College in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She later received her Master’s degree in Education from Pittsburg State University.
On August 17, 1969 Martha married Jerry Allison in Moline. The couple made their home in Independence. Martha taught at the Lincoln Elementary School in Independence from 1968 to 1999 teaching 2nd and 3rd graders. She received the Teacher of the Year award in 1999.
Martha was involved in many organizations including Neewollah, Decorating and Hospitality for the Inge Festival for 30 years, 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, PEO, Beta RHO Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, ICC Boosters parenting program, ICC Foundation, Mercy Hospital Foundation former President. Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, AZRIM Daughters of the Nile Temple #81, Red Hat Society and having fun with the Thursday Lunch Bunch.
She scrapbooked for several organizations. She accompanied Jerry, traveling extensively for Masonic functions. She was First Lady of Mirza Shrine in 2006.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry, of the home; two stepchildren Kimberley (William) Adams of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Craig (Vanessa) Allison of Boca Raton, Florida; sisters Rosemary Sherman of Chanute, and Kay Wallace of Isabel, Kansas; five stepgrandchildren and 3 stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Noreen.
