Mark Alan Taylor, 61, of Chanute, KS passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. Mark was born on September 15, 1958 in Kansas City, MO the son of Gerald (Gary) and Judith (Metzger) Taylor.
Mark worked for many years as a welder for Churchill before becoming self-employed providing lawn care services throughout the community. Mark attended The Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe, KS, graduating in 1977.
Growing up, Mark enjoyed fishing and loved swimming at the Public Pool with his many friends. Mark never knew a stranger, and always had a big wave for everyone he came across. He loved to spend time driving around town, visiting and checking in on his friends and loved ones. He was best known for his huge heart, and being a loving and giving person to anyone in need. Also, everyone who knew Mark knew him for being quite the jokester.
Mark cherished spending time with his mother, always surprising her with little gifts he would pick up while out and about shopping. He also thoroughly enjoyed being a big part of his nieces’ and nephews’ livse, which he loved like they were his own children.
Mark is survived by his mother Judy, of the home; Brother Richard Taylor (Aida) of Corpus Christi, TX; Sisters Suzanne (jeff) Truax of Richmond, TX, Diane (Roger) Leatherman of Escalon, CA, and Marcia Jo Taylor of Chanute; Six nieces and nephews; numerous cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gary, sister Renee’ (Taylor) Biggs, and both paternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the funeral home to help defray cost, and may be with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
