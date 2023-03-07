Donna B. Stich, 87, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Wichita. Visitation will be held 1-3 pm. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. A rosary will be held at 9:30 am. followed by a funeral mass at 10 am on Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta. A graveside service will be held at 10 am. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Chanute.
Donna was born in Chanute, KS on December 27, 1935 to “Orne” A. (Bright) and Buryl M. Record.
On July 20, 1953 she married Gerald Eugene Stich in Chanute. They were married for 68 years until his passing in early 2022.
After getting married she and Gerald moved to Wichita and later Haysville. In 1975, the family moved to a small farm south of Augusta. During the time they lived there a 4-H project from one of their children turned into a commercial dairy. They ran a Jersey dairy farm and showed the cows at the State Fair. After getting out of the dairy business they moved to a ranch in Latham in the late 80s where they raised Simmental beef cattle. In the late 90s they sold the farm and moved into the city of Augusta on Moyle Street.
In addition to running a dairy farm, Donna also worked in the Avionics Department at Beech Aircraft. She retired in 1997 after serving the company for 30 years.
Donna was a devout Catholic and during her time in Augusta she was very involved at St. James Catholic Church.
Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, knitting and canning. She made AWESOME jelly! Donna especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and friends. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.
She is survived by: son, Richard Stich of Mulvane; daughter, Teresa Gegg of St. Genevieve, MO; sister, Marcie Callarmen of Chanute; five granddaughters, Nicole Perkins and husband, Bill, of Colorado Springs, CO, Julie Bowles and husband, Chris, of Baden, PA, Anastasia, Gabrielle, and Marissa Gegg of St. Genevieve, MO; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Bowles of Baden, PA; stepgrandchildren, Ryan Ford and Mahayla Cox, Laura Lynn Kerner, and Grady James Perkins; stepgreat-grandchildren, Eon and Echo Ford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Stich, and sons, Allen and Kevin Stich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation of Kansas and Western Missouri 6405 Metcalf Ave Suite 204 Overland Park, KS 66202 or Alzheimer’s Association 1820 E. Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS 67214.
