James M. Powers, 65, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away November 9, 2022, at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita.
James was born, August 12, 1957, to Rabern and Marie Ferne (Umbarger) Powers, in Chanute.
He graduated from Chanute High School and then went to Platt College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, receiving a Drafting degree in 1987.
After finishing college James started the workforce working for Parfab Industries as a draftsman and was still currently employed at his time of passing.
On May 14, of 1994, James was united in marriage to Rachel Mendez.
She survives of the home. James had recently taken up the hobby of collecting guns and enjoyed his visits to the farm with his brother and brother-in-law for target practice.
Not only did James collect guns, in his earlier years he collected limited edition toys, and salt and pepper shakers. Besides the love for his wife, and family, James had a special 4-legged fur baby named Bella he adored tremendously, and will also miss his kind, peaceful presence in the days ahead.
James is survived by his wife, Rachel, of the home, his beloved pet Bella, 3 brothers; Glen (Kay) Powers of Afton, Okla, Milton Powers of Altoona, Steven (Patti) Powers, of Chanute, a twin sister he had a special bond with, Judy (Conrad) Froehlich of Chanute, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kenneth Powers, sister in-law Misty Powers, and a niece Dawn.
Memorials can be made to Cherry Street Youth Center, Safari Museum or First Baptist Church Food Pantry and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Family will receive friends, Wednesday November 16, 2022, at 10 am, at First Baptist Church Good News Center 118 N. Forest Ave, Chanute.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will take place following the visitation at 11 am at the church, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.