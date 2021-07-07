Fern L. Scheisser, 93, of Towanda, KS. formerly of Neodesha KS. passed away Friday July 2, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Towanda.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 am at the Neodesha City Cemetery in Neodesha.
Fern L (Cline) Scheisser was born October 3, 1927, in Renfrow, OK, the daughter of Walter Cline and Bessie (Fellingham) Cline. Fern attended her grade school years in Caldwell, KS, and then attended the rest of her years in school in Chanute, KS, and graduated from Chanute High School in 1945. In March of 1962 she was united in marriage to Dale Scheisser in Miami, Oklahoma; Dale and Fern made their home in Chanute, before moving to Pittsburg, KS in 1974. In 1977, Dale and Fern moved to Neodesha, KS. Fern worked for Prestige Cabinets for 16 years before Retiring and in 1995 she moved to Towanda, KS. to be closer to her children.
Fern loved to sew and work on puzzles, and she loved her cats, she loved old time Picker Music and was a member of the old time Pickers & Fiddlers from Altoona, KS. and a Member of the El Dorado, KS. old time Pickers & Fiddlers, and Fern loved to spend time with her loving family, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Fern is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Hopkins of Irvine, TX, and Sondra Ferguson and husband, Dennis, of Towanda, KS; and one son, Charles Scheisser and wife, Susi, of Wichita, KS;. and eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Fern is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Bessie Cline, sister Hazel Cline and brothers Harold Cline and Kenneth Cline.
Online condolences can be left to the family at www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com
