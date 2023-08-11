Eva E. Mannen, age 101, of Iola, Kansas, passed away August 10, 2023. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in the Buffalo Cemetery, Buffalo, Kansas
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Gloria “Jeanie” Jean (Newton) Barriger
- Barry Brett Cook
- Amber Jaedeane Hughes
- Reece Kennedy
- Chanute’s Kay, Wilson and Humboldt’s Haigler grab feature wins on Mechanics Night at Humboldt Speedway
- Mark Harold Taylor and Abbie Mussulman Taylor
- Results for Chanute Tribune Sports Awards 2022-23
- Leland Leon Yarnell
- Mary Jane (Edwards, Cottrell) Wiles
- SEK Princesses show the magic of Disney
Commented