Eva E. Mannen, age 101, of Iola, Kansas, passed away August 10, 2023. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in the Buffalo Cemetery, Buffalo, Kansas

Tags

Recommended for you