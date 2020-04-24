Charles Leland Nutt, age 87, died March 20, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital following a long illness. He was born August 22, 1932, in Monmouth, Ks to Louis E. Nutt and Amanda M. Nutt (Green). Charlie, as most people knew him, was raised around McCune, Ks and lived in the Parsons, Girard, Franklin, and Chanute areas. His places of employment include Super Sweet Foods in Girard. He was employed as a Texas State Trooper in Dallas, Texas for about 10 years. A job he loved and had many stories to tell about. One of those stories include assisting in the arrest of Lee Harvey Oswald. He had also worked at the Parsons Army Ammunition Plant and at Beitzinger’s Hardware in Pittsburg. Survivors include a sister, Juanita Bringle, of Bremerton, Washington. A daughter, Sue Saunders of Pittsburg, two sons, Charlie Riggs (Bobbie) and Ray Riggs, both of Erie, and Ricky Martin of Columbus. Grandchildren, Jake Barnett and Trevor Saunders of Oskaloosa, Kansas, Tyeler Riggs (Cierra) of Erie, and Marissa Riggs of Erie and 6 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a very special friend, Jean Robbins of Chanute. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Ernest Nutt and Melvin Nutt. In accordance with his wishes, Charlie has been cremated. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, graveside services will be held at the Girard Cemetery at a later date. Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa, Ks is in charge of services. Condolences may be left on their website:barnettfamilyfh.comof Lexington, MO, Taylor Aguilar Ritz of Topeka, KS, Scott McCormick and wife, Becky, of Chanute, KS, Melody Morgan and husband, Jeff, of Mena, AR, Melissa McCormick of Chanute, KS; Parents: Charles and Daisy Ritz of Chanute, KS; Brother: Donald Ritz and wife, Nancy, of Arkansas; Sister: Cynthia Gericke of Chanute, KS; 12 Grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his sister Diana Ritz-Ware and grandchild Monica Drake.
Graveside services was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. No public visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials have been suggested to either the American Diabetes Association or Cherry Street Youth Center in Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
