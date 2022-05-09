Chad Mitchell Snyder, 50, of Humboldt KS, passed away May 3, 2022, after a long battle with illness.
Chad was born March 1, 1972, in Fort Scott, KS to Rick and Judy (Roecker) Snyder. He grew up alongside two younger sisters, Carrie and Megan, and younger brother, Kevin. He attended Newton High School, graduating in 1990. Chad later attended Universal Technical Institute in Arizona to obtain his diesel mechanic certificate and Associate Degree. He was a great mechanic, outdoors man, and loved sports.
On March 29, 1997, he married Robyne Felker and later that year, had their daughter, Wynnter. Chad was very active making sure his daughter could do anything the boys could. Teaching her the ins and outs of auto mechanics, offroading, and showing her the way around a shotgun and waterfowl marsh.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Lloyd and Treva Snyder and Joe and Eileen Roecker as well as Great Aunt Alice Roecker and Uncles Dave and Steve Snyder. Chad is survived by: Wife, Robyne Snyder; Daughter Wynnter Snyder; Parents Rick and Judy Snyder; Siblings Kevin (Tiffany) Snyder, Carrie Snyder, and Megan (Brian) Mantooth; as well as many nieces and nephews, friends and their children that were like family.
Memorials are suggested to Kansas Rocks Recreation Park, and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home. 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS, 66720, with service to follow at 11 am.
