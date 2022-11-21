Michael (Mike) Eugene Hamman, 73, of Yates Center, KS passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Francis Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita. Mike was born September 4, 1949, at Emporia, KS, the son of Gene and Dixie (Edwards) Hamman. He attended school in Yates Center, graduating in 1967 and then attended Emporia State University. On September 6, 1969, he and Beth Klick were united in marriage at the Yates Center United Methodist Church. She survives.
After marriage, Mike and Beth moved to Emporia, where their first child, Rachel Elizabeth was born. It was also where his love for Brittanys began. In Emporia, he worked in the meat-packing industry. This job then took them to Dorchester, NE for a short stint where their son, Gerald Luther, was born. They then moved back to the Klick family farm near Toronto to start Lone Pine Hunting Preserve, which they operated successfully for 42 years, retiring from the business in 2020. Shortly after moving back to the farm, their last child, Rueben Kenneth, was born. Lone Pine Hunting Preserve was truly a family business, employing not only their children and grandchildren, but countless high school boys and girls over the years. Mike made it a point to be a good mentor for all of the young people he came in contact with. For many of these kids, Lone Pine was their first job and many maintained contact over the years after moving on with their lives.
During the early years of Lone Pine, Mike and Beth got started with gun dog training and field trialing. This was a big part of the life of the family for many years, traveling around the country with their dogs and horses on Spring and Fall weekends. They were charter members of the Neosho Valley Brittany Club serving for over 25 years. Due to their service, in 2010, they were inducted into the Kansas Heritage Hall of Fame by the Kansas Pointing Dog Association. Mike raised and trained many champion Brittany’s along with countless great hunting dogs.
Mike was a life-long sports fan with a true passion for baseball. He took pride in coaching his two sons along with many other boys from tee-ball to American Legion and all levels in between. In total he coached for 15 straight years. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals and loved discussing the game with anybody who would listen. Mike loved to go fishing, especially with his children and grandchildren, always happy to bait hooks and change lures for hours.
Mike had a passion for community service and involvement.He became a Master Mason in the Yates Center Gilead Lodge #144 in 1994, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He was very active in the lodge presiding as Master several times. He helped start the annual Hunter’s Banquet, a successful fundraiser for the lodge for the past 22 years. Mike was instrumental in starting the annual Christmas movie theater trip for the Yates Center Elementary 3rd grade class which has continued for 20 years. He was also serving as the Worthy Patron of the Goldenrod Chapter #163 Order of the Eastern Star, along with his sister Kathe Hamman as Worthy Matron.
In 2005, Mike joined the Shriners as a member of the Mirza Temple in Pittsburg. He served as Potentate for Mirza in 2017 with his wife Beth as First Lady. This was an extremely proud time for Mike as he was strongly called to the mission of the Shriners and their service to children. Within the Shrine he was an active member and leader of the MG Club, Kickoff Club, and Mirza Divan. He took great pride in working with the annual Shrine Bowl and spent the last few years as a Hospital Dad, transporting patients and families to appointments at the St. Louis Shrine Hospital.
Throughout his life, Mike’s greatest love was his family. It was important to him for family to be together whenever possible. He was a staunch supporter of his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors from the sports field to the concert hall to the stage. He provided encouragement and loved to watch them compete and perform, attending as many events as possible, especially the last few years. Mike genuinely loved life and helping others.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Dixie Hamman. He is survived by his wife, Beth, of the home; daughter Rachel Benjamin and her husband, Scott, of Columbus, TX; son Luther Hamman and his wife, Sherry, of Wamego, son Rueben Hamman and his wife, Alison, of Louisburg; brother Kerry Hamman and his wife, Christy, of Georgetown, TX; sister Sheila Kostas and her husband, Jim, of Shawnee; sister Kathe Hamman of Yates Center; grandchildren Charlotte, Mary Jane, Kenneth, and Lydia Benjamin, Kendra, Karlie, and Gavin Hamman, Corbin and Naomi Hamman; and numerous other relatives.
Visitation will take place Sunday November 27, from 5 - 7 pm at the Yates Center United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will be held Monday November 28, at 10:30 am at the Yates Center United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yates Center Gilead Lodge #144 or Mirza Shriners and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
