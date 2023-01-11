Gordon Miley, 82, passed away peacefully with family at his side on December 18, 2022. He was cared for by Elizabeth at the Open Heaven Personal Care Home in Magnolia, Texas.
Gordon was born on the 4th of July, 1940 to Bedford and June Miley in Twin Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Lebanon Kansas High School in 1958. Gordon moved to Chanute, Kansas, where he met his wife of 50 years Sharon (Gossett) Miley. He worked as a farmer, a pipefitter and then retired after 30+ years from the Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local Union 83. He enjoyed camping, fishing, card games, poodles and playing pool. He also enjoyed vacationing with his wife in Rockport, Texas, many winters. Gordon was the type of person described as to have never met a stranger. He was very witty and quick to make you smile.
He was a member of the Otterbein Methodist Church in Chanute and attended services at the Wildwood Methodist Church in Magnolia, Texas. Gordon leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Cheri Miley of Farwell, Nebraska, daughter Susan Miley of Magnolia, Texas, brother Gary Miley of Wichita, Kansas, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. He was loved by many.
Please join us for a memorial service and luncheon that will be held at Otterbein Methodist Church, 631 W 7th St in Chanute at 11 am on January 23, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the Rack House, 3801 S Santa Fe in Chanute at 3 pm on January 23.
