Richard Standridge died on Saturday, June 13 at 12:30 am in a motorcycle accident near Chanute, Kansas. Richard “Rick” was a passenger on a motorcycle with his friend Ronald Big Pond who also passed. Rick was born Feb. 13, 1973 to Douglas and Doris (Standridge) Herron. Rick lived with his father and grandparents in Alpharetta, Georgia until 1986 when he lost his father in an automobile accident. Both his grandfather Joe Standridge and grandmother Ruth (Hicks) Standridge passed away that same year and Rick moved to Chanute to live with his mother Doris.
Rick shared a love with his father for fishing, baseball and wrestling. He became a master fisherman and spent countless hours perfecting his craft. He also loved disc golf - both passions that he shared with his best friend Blaine Gardner. Rick is survived by his mother Doris Herron, stepfather Randall Herron and siblings Devon and Asya Herron all of Chanute. Survivors also include two uncles Frank and Michael Fuchs, an aunt Helga (Fuchs) Raps and grandmother Gisela Fuchs and many cousins all of Waldfisch-Burgalben, His maternal grandfather Willi Fuchs preceded him in death in 1992. Germany. He is survived on his father’s side by uncles Billy Standridge and Carter Foster and cousins.
A celebration of Rick’s life and the spreading of his ashes at Santa Fe Lake will be announced at a later date.
