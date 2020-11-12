Paul Alan Picard, 74, of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Heritage Health Care in Chanute. Paul was born on January 1, 1946 in Auburn, Massachusetts the son of Alvin K and Betty (Simonds) Picard.
After completing high school, Paul received his Master’s degree in Electrical Design Engineering, where he worked for the government and other companies throughout his working career. Paul was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Wickenburg, AZ. He previously was also a member of Citizens Patrol. Paul enjoyed tinkering with cars, working on electrical components and taking road trips.
On December 7, 2002, Paul married Karon Filley and she survives at their home.
Other survivors include: Daughter Susan Dupont; Stepdaughter Tracey Perlburg; Siblings Gary Picard and wife, Renelle; 5 Grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and half-sister Carol
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time.
Memorials in Paul’s name can be to the charity of your choice and left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
