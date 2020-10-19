Richard “Big Man” Clounch, formerly of Humboldt, passed away on October 8, 2020, at his home in La Crescenta, California. He was born in Chanute, Kansas, on January 25, 1956, to William and Marylee (Cheney) Clounch. Richard was the youngest of five children born to this union.
During his early years as a Humboldt resident, Richard professed his faith as a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church, and he progressed through Humboldt’s school system where he excelled in basketball and football at Humboldt High School.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janet Pulley. He is survived by his son, Anthony (Amanda) Lew, and grandchildren, Aaron and Aaliyah of Humboldt; one sister, Juanita (George) Bell of Austin, Texas; and two brothers, Tim (Karen) Clounch of Humboldt and Cheney Clounch of Denver, Colorado.
Richard leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins to mourn their beloved uncle and cousin who enjoyed living life to the fullest, and who loved being with his family.
A visitation will be held from 6. to 8 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, October 24, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the American Cancer Society or to a memorial in Richard’s name. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
