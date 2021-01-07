Matt L. Barker, 60, of Parsons, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021 in the Labette Health Emergency Room at Parsons.
He was born on January 13, 1960 at Chanute to Oren and Beulah (Ward) Barker. Matt grew up at Galesburg and attended Galesburg and Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1978. He attended Fort Scott Community College where he played football. He moved to Chanute where he worked in the oilfields for several years. Matt then moved to Parsons where he worked for the Coffeyville railroad, Olson’s Ace Hardware for many years, and recently Home Depot in Pittsburg.
Matt was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time on the Neosho River. He also enjoyed golfing, playing softball, gardening, cookouts and fish fries with family and friends, playing cards, and making memories with family and friends.
He and Staci Blansett met in 2001 and were married on July 13, 2012 at Miami, Oklahoma.
She survives of the home.
In addition to his wife, Matt is survived by his mother, Beulah Barker of Neodesha; his brother, Mark Barker and his wife, Mona of Iola; his sister, Janet Rehmert and her husband, Fred of Thayer; his sister-in-law, Allison Blansett of Parsons, KS; his aunt, Nelva Drummond of Chanute; his nephews, Brian Rehmert and Justin Rehmert. He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 Saturday evening, January 9, 2021 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons.
Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.