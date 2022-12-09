Charlene W. Norris, 75 of Walnut, passed away at 12:50 am Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village of St. Paul, surrounded by her loving family.
Charlene was born August 9, 1947 in Greenbush, Kansas a daughter of Lawrence and Winifred (Conner) Walsh.
She attended school in Girard, graduating from Girard High School.
On August 3, 1968 Charlene was united in marriage to James Norris at St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Girard, James survives of the home.
Charlene was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and the American Legion, all of Walnut.
Charlene worked at the furniture factory, Norris Liquor, restaurant manager, owner of His & Hers Bar for 11 years, later retired from Prairie Mission Retirement Village.
Along with her cherished family, Charlene liked playing softball and working with her flowers.
Survivors in addition to her husband include four sons; Stacy Norris and wife, Janice, of Walnut, Todd Norris and wife, Jae, of Brazilton, Kelly Norris and girlfriend Jill McCully of Girard, Chad Norris and wife, Bobbie, of Walnut, one daughter, Trisha Norris and boyfriend Darren Newberry of Walnut, three brothers, James Walsh of Baxter Springs, Roger Walsh of Cherokee, Keith Walsh of Girard, three sisters, Charolette Winterbower of Hepler, Vickie Billey of Pittsburg, Diane Walsh of Girard, eleven grandchildren, Kane, Tessa, Payton, Ty, Jaden, Cedric Daugett, Reece, Sammie, Aubrie, Kori Norris, Kaydra Mathis, one great-grandchild, Khross Norris.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Eddie Walsh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Monday, December 12, 2022 at the St. Patrick’s Church in Walnut, Rosary will be at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the service in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 2 pm Sunday, December 11.
Memorials are suggested to Millie’s Meal’s and these may be left at the Funeral home, the church or mailed to the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home 518 W. St. John P.O. Box 258, Girard, Kansas 66743.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.