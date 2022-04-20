Orville Edward Breiner born April 8, 1923, passed into God’s hands April 19, 2022. He was born to Anna (Friedrich) Breiner and Edward Breiner in Neosho County. Raised as a farm boy in the Humboldt area.
In 1942, he joined the Army in the Persian Gulf as a truck driver, where he proudly served his great nation for 3 years. He came home and married his love, Joyce Martin on October 9, 1945 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute. He was a dedicated life long member, passionate about his faith. His love for trucking led him to a job with Santa Fe Transportation for 35 years, retiring from there, he became a Bus Driver for USD 413 for 7 years.
Finally in his retirement, he enjoyed doing volunteer work for his church by taking care of the cemetery grounds for 12 years. He also enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Joyce, for 76 years. They built many memories fishing, travelling, and spending time with all of his family. Most of all, he will be remembered by family and friends as being the very best story-teller ever.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter, Sharna Trotter (Bob) Coffeyville, Son, Orville E. Breiner II, (Marilynn) Chanute; 8 Grandchildren- Darren Trotter (Marsha) Phoenix, AZ, Jay Trotter, Coffeyville, KS, Melissa Cruz (Conrad) Leander, TX, Angela Davis, Houston, TX, Amanda Evans (Bryan) Lampe, MO, David Breiner (Megan) Paola, and 10 great-grandchildren; His sister, Norma Maring, Chanute; and sister-in-law Shirley Hammer, El Dorado; plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sibling Iva Harner.
Rosary will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am with burial to follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Chanute.
Since he was a life-long member of the American Legion, a WWII Veteran, family has requested the Chanute American Legion Honor Guard.
Memorials have been suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church and St. Patrick Catholic School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
