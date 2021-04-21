Opal Lee (Gilman) Mitchner, 90, of Chanute, passed away April 18, 2021 at Diversicare of Chanute, KS. Opal was born to George and Lydia (Womelsdorf) Gilman, on October 8, 1930 in Fort Scott, KS.
She was united in marriage to Carl E. Mitchner in July of 1950 in Nebraska.
Opal is survived by two children:
One son, Butch (Charlia) Mitchner of Chanute, KS and one daughter, Jenifer (Darlene) Green (Sam Stout) of Earlton, KS; 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers.
Celebration of Life funeral service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, KS.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
