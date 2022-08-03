Evelyn Jean Spencer, 67, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Evelyn was born on October 25, 1954 in Armour, South Dakota, the daughter of James and Ethel (Bruning) Friederich.
Evelyn grew up in South Dakota and in Abilene, Kansas and graduated from Abilene High School in 1973. On April 16, 2004, Evelyn married Don Spencer in Miami, Oklahoma. He survives her at the home. Evelyn had many hobbies which included: crocheting, baking, reading, and anything that had to do with making crafts.
Evelyn will always be remembered as woman that loved her children, grandchildren, and her fur babies.
Evelyn is survived by: Her Husband: Don Spencer of Chanute; Her Son: Steve Overturf and his wife, Lindsay, of Abilene; Her Daughter: Angela Slaton and her husband, Scott, of Galesburg; Five Stepchildren; Two Brothers: Carl Friederich and his wife, Chris, of Abilene, Steve Friederich and his wife, Terrie, of Apollo Beach, Fla; Six Grandchildren; One Great-Granddaughter.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has been requested and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2 pm at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Abilene.
If wishing to order flowers, please contact The Flower Box in Abilene. Memorials have been suggested to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.