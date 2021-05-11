Patsy Darlene (Osborn) Schulz, 78, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul. Patsy had lived with Wayne Buzzard in St. Paul for the last two years. Patsy was born February 12, 1943 at the Stipp homestead in Thayer, KS to Fred and Ellen (Stipp) Osborn. Her parents preceded her in death, along with her younger brother, Randy. Surviving siblings are LaVella Dodd, San Diego, CA and Freddie Osborn of Thayer, KS.
Patsy grew up in Thayer, spending most of her time outdoors. She attended Thayer Schools. She married Kenny Schulz in 1960, and had four children; Bruce, Brenda, Bryan and Beverly, all living. She has seven grandkids and 18 great-grandkids. Patsy lived the majority of her life in McCune, KS where she worked at Parsons State Hospital and Training Center for 38 years. She took her love of helping special needs children and served as a paraprofessional at George Nettles Elementary, in Pittsburg, KS, for three years while working full time at Parsons State Hospital, until her retirement. Once retired, she lived in Thayer with Charley DeWeese, deceased, and greatly enjoyed traveling cross country with him in his purple Peterbilt, finally settling most recently in St. Paul.
She was a devoted mother who attended her kids’ school and sporting activities religiously and spent every year at the Crawford County fair; often without sleep. She was a very giving, hard-working woman and was active in the McCune community including being a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, donating cross-stitched afghans to many fundraisers; while making one for each child and grandchild. She was known for her yarn-covered hangers and carried on the tradition of making her family homemade chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes.
Patsy had the greenest thumb and always had a huge garden, canning goods each year. Most recently she switched to growing flowers, getting anything to grow beautifully, especially roses.
There will be a graveside service at the Urbana Cemetery on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 am.
Memorial donations can be made to the Thayer Christian Preschool or Hidden Haven Christian Camp and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.