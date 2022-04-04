Tyler Patrick Foster Gwillim, 37, of Chebeague Island, Maine, formerly of Parsons/Altamont/Chanute, KS, passed away the evening of Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Chebeague Island, Maine. Tyler was born September 13, 1984 to Dana J. Pearce Foster and Patrick Foster, in Parsons. This family included Tyler’s older brother, Josh. Tyler always looked up to Josh, and they shared a great brotherly love. Years later, following his mother’s marriage to Mark Gwillim, he gained a little sister, Alexandra Gwillim. Tyler became the protective and entertaining older brother, and they shared a special bond. Upon reaching adulthood, he changed his name to recognize his adoptive father, Mark, becoming Tyler Foster Gwillim. Throughout adolescence, Tyler was educated in Parsons and Chanute, as well as the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey. He graduated secondary school at the International School Hannover Region in 2002. He traveled extensively with his family, spending most his time in Hannover, Germany. Hannover was home to his favorite European Soccer team, Hannover 96. He enjoyed riding bikes to the the games with Mark, and being a part of the Hannover 96 fan club.
Tyler received his Bachelor’s in Business and his Master’s in Economics from Kansas State University, graduating in 2009. Following graduation, he moved to the Kansas City area, working in various financial institutions and utilizing his financial and analytical skills. Prior to the business world, Tyler worked a few lobster seasons on Chebeague Island, where he was responsible for early morning baiting of traps, hauling in the day’s catch and maneuvering the ocean waves. Throughout his career, he held management/marketing positions. His most recent was with Oakhurst Dairy in Portland, Maine.
Tyler had a significant relationship with Cheryl Tiemann. Together, they brought a son, Nathaniel Thomas into this world on December 3, 2017 in Portland. Tyler also shared a special love with his grandmother Linda, whom he occasionally lived with over the years. Tyler enjoyed a multitude of outdoor activities. His favorite was golf, becoming a low handicapper at a young age. He and his brother Josh spent numerous hours on the course, perfecting their skill and sharing their love of the game. He and his buddies proved an unstoppable force, winning many tournaments, while having the time of their lives. Tyler’s most recent win was the annual Frost Tournament on Chebeague in 2019. Tyler was a fan not only of golf, but baseball and football. He particularly enjoyed attending the minor league Portland Sea Dogs in PortlandE. It took on special meaning when he began taking his son a few years ago. Tyler was an avid sailor. He grew up learning to sail with his father, Mark. Together, they spent many hours sailing the waters of Casco Bay, between Portland and Chebeague Island. Tyler was looking forward to teaching his son to sail and golf.
Survivors include his son, Nathaniel Thomas Tiemann, and significant other, Cheryl Tiemann, of Chanute; his siblings, Josh (Amber) of Altamont, and Alexandra of Cambridge, MA; his fathers, Mark (Tiffany) Gwillim, and Patrick (Betsy) Foster; his beloved Maternal grandparents, Dave and Linda Hedrick, of Altamont; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and one nephew, Lincoln Gwillim. Tyler was preceded in death by his mother, Dana, and maternal aunt Brenda Porter.
Private family graveside on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Harmony Grove Cemetery, DennisS. Tyler’s inurnment will be next to his mother, whom also left this world too soon. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Garrett. Pastor’s wife, Mona, was a good friend of Dana’s. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
DignityMemorial/Lindquist is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at Dignitymemorial.com Memorials may be made to the Nathaniel Thomas Tiemann Educational Fund, at Dignity Memorial/Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME 04096. Phone (207) 846-4011.
