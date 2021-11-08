Charles Andrew Baker, 72, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Charlie was born on February 16, 1949, in Chanute, the son of James Perry and Zella Luetta (Wiles) Baker.
Charlie grew up in Chanute and graduated from high school before beginning life as a laborer at Nu-Wa and Snowbird camper companies in Chanute. Charlie was a very fun-loving man that enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was quite the joke teller and loved laughing at his own jokes. When Charlie wasn’t spending time with his four dogs that he adored, he was tinkering in his garage or doing anything to keep himself busy outside.
On November 5, 1993, Charlie married Aladeen Kay North in Miami, Oklahoma, after both of them could finally agree that they should be married. Charlie and Dee were married for 27 years until his passing.
Charlie his survived by:
His wife: Aladeen Baker of Chanute; Son: Jeff Baker of Webb City, MO; Daughter: Pam Thompson of Chanute; Stepson: Tracy Stoll of Parsons; Stepdaughter: Susan Markham of Buffalo; Bonus Daughter: Shayna Clines; Two Brothers: Bill Baker of Petrolia, Bob Baker of Russell, IA; Two Sisters: Nancy Bockover of Chanute, Mary Jolene Frakes of Topeka’ Twelve Grandchildren; Numerous Great-Grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Baker and his grandson Clayton Leach.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11 am at the Good News Center at First Baptist Church in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
