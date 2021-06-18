Roland Thomas Smith, 76, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Medicalodges Fort Scott. Roland was born on August 18, 1944, the son of Helen Lewis in Hayward, CA.
After graduating high school, Roland joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Roland was a truck driver for many years until his retirement. Roland had a love for Harley Davidson motorcycles, he owned several and enjoyed rebuilding them. Roland also enjoyed collecting coins, building models, listening to Elvis, and playing video poker. Roland was a member of the D.A.V., VFW and always donated to the ASPCA and St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Roland is survived by:
Wife: Jean Marie Letourneau of Chanute, KS; Children: Roland T. Smith Jr. of Neodesha, KS, Sara Maxwell of Buffalo, KS; 2 Grandchildren: Caitlin Maxwell of Altoona, KS, Hannah Smith of Tacoma, WA; 1 Great-Granddaughte: Cora
Roland was preceded in death by his mother and daughter-in-law Melinda Smith.
Cremation has been requested, a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Neodesha City Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to either the ASPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
