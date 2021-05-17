Jamie J. Gates, 44, of rural Erie, passed away at 9:23 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Jamie was born on November 6, 1976 at Parsons to Mike and Brenda (Swayze) Elsworth. She grew up on the family farm at
rural Erie and attended Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1995 where she played basketball, volleyball, and softball for the Red Devils. Jamie then attended Neosho County Community College where she played basketball for the Panthers. She then went on to attend Pittsburg State University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. Jamie worked at Pete’s Corp in Parsons while she attended college.
Jamie started her career at Pitt Plastics in Pittsburg as an account receivables specialist. She then moved to rural Erie where she worked at Pete’s Corp for over 20 years as a price book coordinator.
She enjoyed playing coed volleyball, family trips, and her Yorkie, Izzy. Jamie had a love for agriculture, animals, and the outdoors. She was active in the Neosho County 4-H, showed horses on the horse circuit, loved raising chickens, growing flowers, and gardening. Jamie adored her nieces and nephews and loved being another mother to them.
Jamie always had a strong faith foundation and attended the Excelsior House of Prayer at rural Erie and then Flag Church in Pittsburg. She was active in the First Assembly of God Church in Parsons where she was passionate in the teaching of the youth group and children’s church. Jamie was a woman of faith and had a strong devotion in her Lord Jesus. Her faith was evident throughout her life and illness as she shared her faith and touched the lives of everyone she knew including the health care workers who provided her care.
Jamie and Sheldon Gates were united in marriage on September 18, 2004 at the Foursquare Church in Parsons. He survives of the home.
Her other survivors include her parents, Mike and Brenda Elsworth of rural Erie; her brother, Dustie Elsworth and his wife, Heather, of rural Erie; her sister, Codie Bartholomew and her husband, Jeff, of rural Erie; her grandmother, Catherine Swayze of rural Erie; her nephews, Ethan and Aidan Bartholomew; her nieces, Taylor, Lilly, Zoey, and Haddie Elsworth; her mother-in-law, Carol Gates of rural Girard; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Bia of Lawrence; her brother-in-law, Louis Bia and his wife, Debra, of Lawrence; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Jamie was preceded in death by her sons, Gabriel and Noah Gates, her grandparents, Pastor Merl Swayze, Sr., Norman and Gertrude Elsworth; and her father-in-law, Bob Gates.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons with Pastor Rocky Swayze officiating. Burial will follow in the Swayze Family Cemetery at rural Erie. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 pm Thursday evening. The casket will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the Jamie Gates Memorial Scholarship Fund and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
