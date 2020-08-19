Dorothy Ann Sime of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Chanute, passed away on August 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 13, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert E. and Theo Allie Jones Coon.
She married Robert J. Sime on January 29, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in January of 2019. He passed away on August 28, 2019.
Dottie grew up in Oak Park, Illinois. She attended Monticello College in Godfrey, Illinois, the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois, and the University of Tulsa (Oklahoma) before graduating with her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas. She taught fifth and sixth grade and Kindergarten at Whittier School in Emporia for several years.
The family moved to Chanute, Kansas in 1969. Dottie taught Kindergarten at Hutton School in Chanute before retiring in 1986. She was a member of Vilas Bethel Lutheran Church in Chanute, Tri-Delta Sorority, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, KNEA, and the Chanute Area Retired School Personnel. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and traveling. She and Bob visited all 50 states, traveled to Europe many times and went on numerous cruises.
Dorothy is survived by three daughters: Virginia (Andrew) Weygint of Lawrence; Carol (Gregory) Mitchell of Emporia; and Joan (Timothy) Hulse of Overland Park; seven grandchildren: Julie (Rob) Baker, Charles Weygint and Jonathan Weygint, all of Overland Park; Ann (Sam) Hawkins of Shawnee; Lucas (Kahlen) Mitchell of Lawrence; Holly (Chet) Pobolish of Yukon, Oklahoma; and Amy (Sean) Luft of Gardner; five great-grandchildren: Lauran Pobolish; Alissa and Brody Luft; and Andrew and Josie Hawkins. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Cremation is planned. A private family Celebration of Life will be held in September. Service provided by Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas 66202. Visit our website at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
