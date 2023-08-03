Mary Jane (Edwards, Cottrell) Wiles was born March, 31, 1930 to George W and Mary Ellen (Sutcliffe) Edwards near Earlton, Kansas. She married James E. Cottrell on August 17, 1951 in Chanute, Kansas. James tragically drowned at Toronto Lake on April 30, 1960.
She married Robert J. Wiles on August 13, 1962. She lived around Chanute her entire life. She was a member of Grant Avenue Baptist Church, serving in several different areas of the church.
Robert J. Wiles passed away on January 1, 2018.
Mary Jane is survived by two daughters, Barbara Livengood of Chanute, and Janet Stanley of Wichita, two step-children Twyla Shull and Mike Wiles both of Chanute, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husbands James Cottrell and Robert Wiles, brothers William J. Edwards and Fay O. Edwards, and sisters Norma Johnstone and Joanne Edwards, and step-son Larry Wiles.
Cremation has been requested and service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Grant Avenue Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
