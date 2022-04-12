John R. Harris, 85, lifelong resident of Labette and Neosho counties, died at 10:45 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Cherryvale Nursing Home.
He was born April 21, 1936, at McCune, to John E. and Ruby C. (Amos) Harris. He grew up in the McCune, Walnut and Erie areas and graduated from the Erie High School in 1954. In 1992 he moved to Parsons and in 2005 moved to Oswego.
John was employed many years at Beachner Grain Co. and later worked at Trotnic Recycling. His final employment was at Industrial Craft Inc. at St. Paul.
He was a member of the former First Baptist Church of Erie and of the Beantown Ramblers Camping Club of Erie. He enjoyed camping, fishing, tractor pulls, watching western shows and reading.
He was united in marriage to Catherine Louise Headley on December 3, 1957. Their children were John, Randy, Crystal and Donna. They later divorced. He later married Connie Manly on April 25, 1969. Their children were Terry and Theresa. They later divorced. He and Joan Weaver were married on December 12, 1992 in Parsons. She survives of the home in Oswego.
In addition to his wife, survivors are his children, John Ray Harris of Independence, Randy L. Harris of New Caney, TX, Crystal White of South Coffeyville, OK, Donna Miller of Chanute, and Theresa Houghton and Terry Hoagland, both of Erie; eight ste-children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Harris and David Harris, both of Erie, and Jerry Harris of Victorville, CA; two sisters, Patsy Richey of Erie and Coleen Yockey of Scranton, PA.
Preceding him in death were his parents; an infant son Richard Emery Harris on August 26, 1964; an infant daughter Jeanette A. Harris on July 4, 1961; a grandson Bobby Harris and a brother Dean Harris.
The service will be at 2 pm Friday at the graveside at Lakeview Cemetery south of Erie. The Family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 1 pm to 1:45 pm Friday. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. They may be left at or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Friends may sign the register at the funeral home after 9 am Friday. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.