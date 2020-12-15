Jerry F. Kustanborter, 78, of Chanute passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at KU Medical Center. Jerry was born on November 4, 1942 in Chanute, KS the son of Chester Ray and Mary Alta (Washburn) Kustanborter.
On July 6, 1963 Jerry married Lynne Rose Garrison. Jerry and Lynne were married for 55 years until her death of May 3, 2019. Jerry served in the US Navy from 1959 to 1963. Jerry worked as a mechanic and owned and operated Kustanborter Machine & Auto for many years. He then worked for Edsel Noland and Stan Ross at Consolidated Oil Well Services before earning his retirement while working at Quest.
Jerry was the Crew Chief for Lnjk64 Racing, and enjoyed going with his family to all of the races, especially when they raced at Humboldt Speedway. Jerry enjoyed having a good time with his friends and watching sports with his favorite teams being the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas Jayhawks. He also enjoyed his time out west at B Bar J Farms hauling grain. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and drinking a beer with his friends at Rod’s Bar.
Jerry is survived by:
Children: Jerry Kustanborter II and wife, Lynn, of Chanute, KS, Darrell Kustanborter of Independence, KS, Laura Kustanborter of Chanute, KS; Sister: Judy Whitworth of Chanute, KS; 11 Grandchildren: Ragyn, Kalyn, Taryn, Jesse, Jerlyn, Tyeson, Derrick, Logan, Devon, Cody, and Ty; 13 Great-Grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lynne and siblings David and Kathy Kustanborter.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Requesting all who come, please follow good social distancing and mask procedures. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
