Gloria “Jeanie” Jean (Newton) Barriger, age 70, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Jeanie was born on November 25, 1952 in Chanute, Kansas. She was one of seven children born to John Newton and Betty (Hamilton) Newton.
On May 29, 1970, Jeanie married John K. Barriger Jr. in Chanute, KS. They were blessed with two daughters and a son.
Jeanie enjoyed horses, fishing, playing bingo and cards with her family, and getting breakfast and coffee every morning at The Grain Bin. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; her sister Patty (Newton) Arthur; and her brother, John “Red” Newton Jr.
Jeanie is survived by her oldest daughter, Trinity (Barriger) Ptasznik; her second daughter, Angela Barriger; her son, Jeffery Barriger; her grandchildren, Kiley McMurray, Kelsey Barriger, Kristin McMurray, Devon McMurray, Bailey (McGaugh) Schwegman, McKinze McGaugh; her great-grandchildren, Mason Patton, Taygan Harvey, Adeleigh Lyons, Roman Schwegman, and Declen Hogue; her two sisters, Joyce (Newton) Graham, Connie (Newton) Combs; and her two brothers, Terry Newton, Scott Newton.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute, KS.
