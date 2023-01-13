Ryan Terence Galt, 47, of Chanute passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The University of Kansas Medical Center. Ryan was born on September 12, 1975 in Chanute, the son of Terry and Kay (Keys) Galt.
Ryan grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1994. After high school, Ryan attended Neosho County Community College and Pittsburg State University, earning a certificate in electrical technology. His work history included Custom Campers, A-1 Electric, and as a welder at Chanute Manufacturing.
Ryan was a quiet man that had a very loving and good heart. Spending time with his dog Alora was one of Ryan’s favorite things to do. Ryan also loved watching the Kansas City Chiefs. At Christmastime, he always made sure that he had picked the right presents for his niece Hannah and his nephew Josiah.
Ryan will be loved and missed by his entire family and all of those who knew him.
Ryan is survived by his parents Terry and Kay Galt, his brother Steve Galt and sister-in-law, Stacy, his niece Hannah, nephew Josiah, Aunt Christine Shields, Aunt Charlene (John) Jansen and numerous cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Howard and Marie Galt, Karl and Marie Keys, several aunts and uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Grace Episcopal Church in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Grace Episcopal Church, ACARF, or Teen Challenge in Lawrence, KS. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services are entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
