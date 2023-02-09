Brenda L. Harmon, 63, of Erie, passed away at 7:32 am Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
She was born on August 10, 1959, at Chanute to Lewis James and Dorothy May (Nesbitt) Hallman. She grew up at Chanute and Erie and attended Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1977.
She worked for many years at the City of Erie as a clerk and retired in 2021 after 46 years of service to the City of Erie.
Brenda and Randy Harmon were united in marriage on May 18, 1979 at the St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. He survives of the home in Erie.
She enjoyed camping, going to the lake with her family, quilting, scrapbooking, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved the City of Erie and serving the community.
Brenda was a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie, and she was also a founding member of Main St. Memories in Erie.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by her daughter Brandy Showalter and her husband, Kaine, of Erie; four grandchildren, Rylenn, Kenzee, Joshua, and McKena Showalter, all of Erie; her brother Gordon Hallman of St. Paul; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronnie Hallman, and Sherman Hallman.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Private burial will be held at a later date in the East Hill Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm Friday, Feb. 17 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with the family receiving friends following the rosary. Memorials are suggested to Main St. Memories, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
