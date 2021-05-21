Cecil R. Jackson, 93, formerly of Erie and Chanute, died at 3:20 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Country Place Home in Fort Scott.
He was born February 7, 1928, at Bronson, KS to Arthur and Esther (Reynolds) Jackson. He grew up in the Bronson and Mildred areas in Allen County. He attended rural schools and worked in the oil fields in southeast Kansas before serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
After completing his military service Cecil returned to work in the oil fields and established Jackson Oil Co. He operated the business until he retired.
Cecil loved to fish, golf and boat on Grand Lake, where he also had lived. He was a member of the Erie Federated Church and of the George L. Hendricks Post No 102, American Legion.
He and Dora “Dottie” Wagner were married on December 7, 1952 at Iola. Dottie preceded him in death n October 8, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Kindra Holland (David), Robin Vogts (Bruce) and Tammy Jackson, all of Erie, and two sons, Michael Jackson Susan) of Fayetteville, AR and Rick Jackson (Liane) of Blue Springs, MO; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Jackson (Maxine) of Wichita and a sister, Dorothy Dice of Osawatomie. Preceding him in death was a daughter, Tracey Jackson, on February 13, 1993, a grandson, Josh Daniels, a brother, Glenn Jackson and three sisters, Katherine Deer, Virginia Henderson and Lorean Mann.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, May 28, 2021 at East Hill Cemetery at Erie, with the Reverend Steve Crawford officiating. Military Honors will be given by George L. Hendricks Post No 102, American Legion. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 6 until 8 Thursday evening. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Integrity Hospice or to George L. Hendricks Post No 102, American Legion. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.