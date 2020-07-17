Lois Maxine Campbell, 92, a longtime resident of both Fredonia and Chanute, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Known to friends and loved ones as Maxine, she was born October 10, 1927 to Walter R. and Maude (Smith) Timmons in Fredonia, Kansas. She had three brothers and, in her own words, “was very spoiled as the only girl.” She graduated from Fredonia High School in 1944 and often traveled to school on her horse.
Maxine was united in marriage to Deon Puckett in Fredonia, Kansas, and they later divorced. She later married Hiram Campbell in Miami, Oklahoma and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2011. Hiram and Maxine resided in Chanute, KS for many happy years, where they were active in the VFW and American Legion.
Maxine worked for the ASCS Government Office in Fredonia for more than 30 years. After retirement, she and Hiram enjoyed many RV trips to spend winters in Texas, bus trips to casinos (where she had uncanny luck with slot machines) and cross-country motorcycle trips. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend, and for her witty personality and sense of humor.
Survivors include: daughter Lyla Masterson of Pittsburg, Kansas; stepchildren Mike Campbell and wife, Michele, of Arlington, Virginia, and Steve Brazil of Halstead, Kansas; grandchildren Travis Becker of Riverton, Kansas, Melinda Becker of Pittsburg, Kansas, Kourtney Puckett of Overland Park, Kansas, and Taryn Miller Owen of Gardner, Kansas; stepgrandchildren Aja Campbell of Falls Church, Virginia, Corey Brazil of Wichita, Kansas, and Jess Brazil of Wichita, Kansas; Eight great-grandchildren; and former daughter in law, caregiver and friend Twila Clinesmith. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hiram Campbell, sons Gale Puckett and Rodney Puckett, stepdaughter Marcia Brazil, brothers Clifford Timmons, Vernon “Ben” Timmons and Willard Timmons, and grandson Dennis Becker.
Services will begin at 11 am Monday, July 20 at Wickham Family Funeral Home in Fredonia, with the Rev. Gene Benefiel officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
Internment will follow at Fredonia City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Fredonia Blessing Boxes and may be left at or sent to Wickham Family Funeral Home 510 N. 7th Fredonia, KS 66736.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.