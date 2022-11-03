Randall “Randy” Lee Ikehorn, 67, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at his home in Wichita, Kansas. Randy was born December 28, 1954, in Chanute, Kansas.
Randy was the son of Raymond Lee Ikehorn and Frances Ikehorn Ward and lived in Chanute most of his younger life. He attended Chanute Senior High School, Class of 1973, and then moved to Powder Springs, Georgia. In late 1974, he moved to Wichita, where he lived the rest of his life.
He married Jane Smith of Wichita on November 2, 1974, and they had one son, Joshua Randall Ikehorn. They parted in 1985, and on March 1, 1989, Randy married Johnna Jones and daughter Julie Jones.
Randy worked for Boeing for many years before being employed by Larry’s Trailer Sales & Service as a marketing manager. He later joined Dondlinger Construction.
He loved all sports especially football, and rugby. He played rugby with the Kansas Jayhawk rugby football club until he had a skiing accident and was forced to retire from the sport. But he still stayed very active with the club.
He also had a passion for racing cars and he and his son raced together many times.
His family loved him so very much. His nieces and nephews were especially fond of him. He was the best magic performer we had ever seen and loved entertaining the youngsters with a trick or two. He could walk into any room and instantly change the atmosphere to wonderful in seconds. Any store or restaurant he walked into, he left making a new friend. He always had a dirty joke for his older nephews and a magic trick for the nieces and kids.
Randy is survived by three sisters: Sharon and husband, Steven Phillips, of Olathe; Carol Anderson and significant other Gary Wiles of Chanute; and Patty Olson of Chanute. Randy is survived by two grandsons, Devine Ikehorn and Hayden Ikehorn (age 16), and three stepgrandchildren: Jaylen Price, Uriah Hempel (age 12), and Mila Hempel (age 10), all of Wichita. He is survived by four nephews and their spouses: Steve and Tracie Phillips of Olathe; Brandon Leach of Wichita; Adam and Angie Phillips of Olathe; Tray and Holly Olson of Chanute. Randy is also survived by a niece and her husband, Tannah and Ryan Jones of Chanute. He is survived by five great-nephews and four great-nieces. Gage and wife, Tatum, Phillips of Olathe, Payton Phillips of Olathe, Ashton Phillips, Abbey Phillips, Allee Phillips, all of Gardner, Beckett Jones and Maylin Jones of Chanute; and Bowen Olson of Chanute. Randy is survived by a great-great-niece, Khlaya Phillips of Gardner; and a great=great-nephew, Maclin Ray Phillips of Gardner.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Ikehorn and Frances Ikehorn Ward.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life and memorial is planned for November 19, 1 pm at 33 West Main in Chanute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.