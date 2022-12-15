Donald L. Young, 89, of Thayer, Kansas died at 9:40 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 3, 1933, at the family farm near Helena, Oklahoma to Earl L. and Maud (Wethington) Young. He graduated from Goltry High School at Goltry, Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in education from Northwestern State College at Alva, Oklahoma and later earned a master’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Donald served in the United States Navy from 1952 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1960. He taught in several schools in Oklahoma before moving to Parsons, Kansas in 1968 where he taught eight years. He moved back to Oklahoma and worked in the oil supply and fields until 1982 when he returned to Parsons. For 35 years he taught in the Thayer schools where he assisted with coaching, was a basketball referee, and led the Fellowship of Christian Athletes until his retirement in 1995. In his retirement years he worked at the grain elevator in Thayer and served on the board of the Labette-Hackberry Creek Watershed and was president from 2011 until his death.
He and Gloria Rae Streich were married on June 2, 1957, at Goltry, Oklahoma. They later divorced. He and Christine Anderson were married on June 18, 1974 at the Westside Christian Church in Parsons. She survives of the home.
Don was an active member of the Thayer Christian Church. He was also a member of the Oklahoma Education Association, the Kansas National Education Society and the Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his wife, Christine, he is survived by a son, Gregory R. Young (Diane) of Oswego, Kansas, a daughter Deborah L. Russ (Verdale) of Parsons, three step-daughters, Catherine L. Yountz (David) of Barnsdall, Oklahoma, Linda K. Byfield of Fairview, Oklahoma and Deborah G. Moore (Marvin Roeder) of Thayer; a sister Evelyn Pecha of Parsons; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; eleven step-grandchildren, twenty-three step great-grandchildren, several step great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Donald L. Young, Jr., two brothers, Paul L. Young and David E. Young and in infant sister, Delores Young.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, at the Thayer Christian Church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at Galesburg with military honors conducted by the Brown-Bishop Post No. 704 Veterans of Foreign Wars of Parsons. The family will receive friends at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the Thayer Christian Church or Hidden Haven Camp, and they may be left at or sent to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P. O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.