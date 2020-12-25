Alban Edward Stenger, 59, of Chanute, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. John’s Medical Center in Tulsa.
He was born October 30, 1961, in Wichita, to Edward and Rose Stenger. He grew up in Walnut and drove a truck all his adult life. He was employed by R. C. Trucking of Gridley for many years.
Surviving are a sister, a brother, two nieces, two nephews and many friends who considered him as a brother or an uncle. He was loved by many and never met a stranger.
Alban was preceded in death by his parents. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at 10 am Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Walnut.
