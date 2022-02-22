Mary Alice (Reece) Turner, 91, of Thayer, Kansas passed away Wednesday 16, 2022 at the Presbyterian Manor in Parsons. Cremation has taken place under the directions of Loran Fawcett Chapel of Neodesha.
Graveside services will be Wednesday March 9, 2022, at 2 pmat Harrison Chapel Cemetery in rural Thayer.
Mary Alice Reece was born July 1, 1930, in Thayer, Kansas the daughter of George and Alice (Thomas) Reece, she attended school in Neodesha for 3 years and attended Thayer High School where she graduated.
Mary met and married Gerald Tuner and they were united in marriage on December 22, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. and Gerald precedes her in death.
Mary Alice Turner was the Mayor of Thayer for several years and was very proud of the town and was very proud of the job she did as the mayor.
Mary is survived by one sister June Bye of Thayer, and one brother Charles Reece and wife, Carylon, of Garden Ridge, Texas. Online condolences can be left to the family by going to www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com
Commented