Lillie Irene Phillips, 94, of rural Dennis passed away, at 3 am Sunday morning, January 9, 2022 while residing at Elm Haven Nursing Home in Parsons. She was born October 14, 1927 to Will and Naomi Cortner Myers on a farm south of Dennis. Later her family moved near Altamont where she attended Beleu grade school. She graduated from LCCHS, attended Coffeyville Junior College graduating from a teacher program. She taught school for approximately two years at the Franklin Country School east of Parsons. Soon after she started teaching, she met the love of her life, Ralph Dale Phillips, who bought her box at the school box supper.
Irene and Dale were married on August 10, 1947. They had three things in common. They loved God, family, and farming.
“Irene,” as she was called by friends and neighbors and “Siss” by her family, was a private person who liked living in her own world on the farm. She was proud to be born into a family of nine kids. She worshiped the ground her parents walked on. Like many who grew up in the depression in the World War II generation, she valued hard work, developing your abilities, respect for parents and for God. If you ate at her place, you realized that she was a fantastic cook. Made it look easy. If you had the time, she would tell you some story about a member of her family, or about the kids she loved to teach in her Sunday School class at Hazeldell Church. In later years, she ran a licensed dog Kennel. There was a dog story every day.
She loved farming. Loved land, buying and cleaning up land. She believed in recreational bulldozing — no tree was safe. She was a dreamer, a person of big ideas, a big picture person. Somebody else could work out the details, which was usually “Pop.” You never told Mom that you were bored. Mom would say, “I believe you have an ability in this area. If you don’t know what to do, do the next thing and a door will open. Through the encouragement she gave, you were believing the optimism. Tomorrow it’s going to work out. There’s a way.
On August 10, 2017, Irene and Dale celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They lived and farmed near Dennis all of their married life. After 94 years of living, she quietly passed away in her sleep Sunday morning to be with her Lord and Savior. To some of us, it’s the end of an era.
She is survived by a son, Calvin Phillips and wife, Karen; a daughter, Dawn Joy Jones and husband, Marc; seven grandchildren, Charity Frey and husband, Peter, Caleb Phillips and wife, Janet, Holly Miksch and husband, Andrew, Melody Kabrey and husband, Kevin, Jordan Jones and wife, Eve, Jonah Jones and wife, Trac, and SunDee Jones. She also is survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Aidan and Alexis Frey, Chester, Iscel, Adaline and Wynn Phillips, Andrew and Elizabeth Miksch, Josephine, Sebastien, Elias and Levi Jones, Danica, Mila and Twila Jones. Also surviving is a brother, Ben Myers, and two sisters, Edna Bamberry and Wanda Mae Myers.
Preceding Lillie Irene in death was her husband, Ralph Dale Phillips, who died in 2018, a daughter Twila Phillips, a son Phillip Phillips, her parents, four brothers, Doug Myers, Ivan Myers, Lester (Tim) Myers, and David Myers and a sister, Esther (Tiny) Jones.
Graveside services will be held at 3 pm Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Harmony Grove Cemetery near Dennis with Pastor Mike Blake officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may come to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home at their convenience to sign the register. The casket will remain closed. Memorials are suggested to the Hazeldell Baptist Church, these and memories and cards may be left at the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
