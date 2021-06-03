Dr. Alta I. Spurrier, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Windsor Place in Iola. Alta was born on April 13, 1928 in rural Humboldt, KS the daughter of Cecil H. and Margaret I. (Baker) Spurrier.
Alta attended the Humboldt schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1945. She then worked for Hallmark Cards, the Chanute Tribune and then Dr. James Kensett.
During her working career, Alta continued putting herself through school, attending various colleges, and then attending Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN, where she obtained her degree as a Doctor of Optometry in 1968. Alta then served her practice for the next 25 years, and retired in 1993.
Alta was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church. She served on numerous committees and boards. Alta was also a member of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women for many years.
Alta is survived by:
Brother: Don Spurrier of Chanute, KS; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Alta was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Evelyn Uthmann and a brother Howard Spurrier.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Memorials have been suggested to either the First United Methodist Church or the American Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
