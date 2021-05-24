Barbara Ann (Jones) Markham, 84, of Chanute, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Ascensions St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. Barbara was born in Oswego, KS the daughter of William Wayne and Bertha (Hall) Jones.
Barbara was a graduate of Oswego High School, class of 1954. Barbara had worked at various jobs throughout her life, including working at the courthouse for several years for the County of Oswego. Barbara loved fishing and traveling, she was a master seamstress who could make any type of clothing even without a pattern. She enjoyed crocheting and loved teaching her daughters and granddaughters how to crochet. The job that was most important to her was taking care of her family and she will be greatly missed.
Barbara served in the Women’s Baptist Ministries of America, Meals on Wheels, a White Cross Volunteer, and as President for the Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara loved to sing and play the piano, which she did for the church choir. She was also a great cook, and enjoyed making new recipes which she shared with family and friends. On March 11, 2012, Barbara married Freddie William Markham at the First Baptist Church in Chanute, and he survives at their home.
Including her husband Freddie, Barbara is survived by:
Children: Carla A. McManis (Gayland) of Lamar, MO, Carlene Hinkle (Ben) of Altamont, KS, Charlene Essig of Mound Valley, KS, Charlotte Suddock (Mark) of Mound Valley, KS; Stepchildren: Bill and Becky Markham of Chanute, KS, Jim and Sherry Markham of Chanute, KS, Susan Staggs of Chanute, KS; Siblings: Larry Dale Jones (Pat) of Shiloh, IL, Alice Davis of Oswego, KS, Vickie Kallus (James) of Oswego, KS; 7 Grandchildren and 8 Stepgrandchildren, 8 Great-grandchildren and 13 Stepgreat-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leroy Jones, Marvin Jones and Leon Jones, and sister Pamela Stammer and stepdaughter Sherry.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church (GNC) in Chanute. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service time at the church with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.