Scott R. Leroy, 52, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at The University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS with his wife and sister by his side.
Scott was born November 8, 1968 to Fred (Bud) Leroy and Linda Clark in Chanute, KS.
He graduated from Chanute Senior High School with the Class of 1987.
On July 2, 2008 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Angela Mitchell Leroy in Miami, Oklahoma.
Scott worked at Bridgewood Custom Cabinetry for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; one brother, Clark (Lesly) Lock, one sister, Kelli (Dennis) McMillan, all of Chanute, Kansas. Scott is preceded in death by his parents, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, Kansas. Due to COVID-19 face coverings and social distancing are required. Memorial remembrances are suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main St., Chanute, KS 66720.
