Edgar Allen Archer, Junior, 82, of LeRoy, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Burlington, Kansas. Ed was born on April 23, 1941, to Thelma (Bates) and Ed Archer Sr, in Trenton, New Jersey. On July 19, 1975, Ed married the love of his life, Alice Fischer.
Ed was a school teacher and had many students, which he called his “kids”, that he loved so much. Along with the love for his job, Ed loved his family, his faith, music, chopping firewood, and onions. His nieces and nephews were the JOY of his life and the center of his world. His love for his nieces and nephews and their love in return was truly awesome! Ed continually encouraged any young person to pursue an education and always asked any young person he met about their education. Ed was a voting member at the St. John Lutheran Church in Aliceville, Kansas.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his Fischer Mom and Dad, Werner and LuElla, his aunt Beulah and uncle Bud, his grandparents, a sister-in-law, Patricia Fischer, as well as other relatives.
He leaves his wife, Alice Archer, his sisters Christine Moraca and Virginia DiGiorgio, his Fischer family, Glenn Fischer and family, Mary and John Schmidt and family, Lyle and Dayle Fischer and family, Rhonda and David Scott and family, Twila and Phil Theimer and family, and Lynnette and Tim Bolinger, as well as many other family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Coffey County Health Respiratory Department and can be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home.
Visitation was Tuesday, September 5, at Jones Funeral Home from 6-8pm.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 6, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Aliceville, Kansas. “
Commented