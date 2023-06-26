PARSONS — Randall Leon Goodsell, 62, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Labette Health in Parsons. Randy was born on Jan. 12, 1962, the son of Dennis and Beatrice May (Ellison) Goodsell.
Randy grew up in Branson, Mo., and graduated from Branson High School in 1980. After high school, Randy moved to Chanute and began working in construction. With his construction background, Randy was an incredible woodworker that loved to make rockers and make crafts out of clothespins. Randy also loved spending time with dogs.
Randy will always be remembered as a quiet, loving, honest man that would tell you how it was and would not waver. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Randy is survived by his son, Damon Langford of Hays; his brother, Rick Goodsell and his wife, Chiquita, of Wichita; his sister, Rhonda Downing and her husband, JD, of Wichita; and his long-time caregiver, Donna Foster, of Chanute.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis; and his grandparents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS, 66720.
