Max D. Roberts, 91, of Erie, passed away at 4:53 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Labette Health, Parsons.
Max Dean Roberts was born on July 30, 1931, to Thomas and Luretta Pearl (Willson) Roberts in rural Erie, Kansas. As a young boy, he grew up and attended school in rural Erie, graduating from Stark High School in 1949.
A farmer and stockman his whole life, Max also helped area farmers with land management through the Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Service (ASCS), now Farm Service Agency (FSA), for over 30 years. He also worked with Sohigro in Erie with custom fertilizing.
He was a lifelong member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie. In earlier years, Max loved to go coon hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A farmer and conservationist at heart, Max enjoyed driving around and looking at area farms. Later in life, after moving into Erie, he and Betty enjoyed traveling with friends.
On July 30, 1952, Max and Elizabeth “Betty” Born were united in marriage at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Betty preceded him in death on January 8, 2019.
Survivors include:
Four daughters – Linda Rae Bolander (John) of Parsons, Donna Vitt (Bob) of Erie, Brenda Blecha (Donnie) of Erie, Traci Endicott (Troy) of Chanute; Nine grandchildren; Twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; one brother, Ray Roberts; one sister, Norma Ellis; and one great-grandson, Marshall Keller.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Burial will follow at Shaw Cemetery in Shaw. The rosary will be prayed at 7 pm Monday at St. Francis Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary.
Memorials are suggested to Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul to support the construction of a new clinic at the facility. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
