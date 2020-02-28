Barbara Ann Jesseph, 80, of Gas, KS passed away on February 24, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. She was born on December 17, 1939 in Marion, Kansas the daughter of Roy Palmer and Erma (Osmond) Palmer. Barbara married Gerald W. Jesseph on December 22, 1957 in Peabody Kansas. He preceded her in death in 2019. She graduated from High School in 1957 in Peabody, KS. Barbara worked as an electronics assembler for Kustom Electronics and Everbrite in Chanute.
Barbara is survived by
Children: Janis Jesseph Finley and husband, Randy, Jerald J. Jesseph and Richard James; Sisters: Mary O’Dell (Delvin), Anita Cummings (Darryl), Leah Mathew (Tanner), Deborah Cook; Grandchildren: Jacelyn Jesseph and Julie Engelman and husband, Trace; 6 Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gerald.
Cremation has been requested. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital and may be mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
