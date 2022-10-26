Jack L. Reed 1933-2022

Jack L. Reed passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his son’s home in Edmond, OK. Jack was born in St. John, KS on March 20, 1933, and attended public school K-12, graduating from Vilas, KS High School in 1950. After high school, Jack attended Chanute Junior College (where he met the love of his life Wanda), Pittsburg State University, and finally obtained his Doctorate in Education at the University of Northern Colorado in 1969.
Jack served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and obtained the rank of Sergeant, earning various ribbons/medals including: Sharpshooter, Korean Service, Good Conduct, and the Combat Infantry Badge.
During Jack’s lifetime he was a school teacher, principal, superintendent, and service center director. Jack kept busy in retirement by becoming a real estate home inspector, but his real passion was the golf course. Jack became an avid golfer, and could often be found on a local course. Jack was a member of various civic clubs throughout the years—Kiwanis, Lions, and Rotary to name a few.
Jack and Wanda Reed were married on December 24, 1953, and together they raised four sons: Bob, Rick, Ron, and Mark. Jack and Wanda loved the boys, and Jack always taught the boys to “walk tall”. Jack would modestly tell you his greatest achievement was his family—his four sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jack and family lived, worked, loved, and “walked tall” in Kansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma for over 68 years.
A graveside service will be held to remember and celebrate Jack’s life on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00PM, at High Prairie Cemetery of rural Benedict, KS.
