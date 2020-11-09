Roy G. “George” Muncy, 79, of Erie, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Erie. His wife, Aliene, survives of the home.
Services will be at 1:30 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at East Hill Cemetery at Erie, with Pastor Danny Flippo officiating. Committal services will follow with military honors conducted by the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102, American Legion of Erie.
The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home from 7 to 8 pm Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the Erie American Legion or the Erie Baptist Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
Complete obituary details will be announced by the funeral home.
