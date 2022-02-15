Michael Lee Bushnell, of Carl Junction, Missouri, passed away on February 8, 2022, at his home.
He was two weeks short of his 94th birthday.
Mike was born February 22, 1928, in Skidmore, Kansas, the son of Josephine (Vinardi) and George Edward Bushnell.
He attended Skidmore Grade School and Cherokee County High School. He graduated from Kansas Teacher’s State College (PSU). He worked for the state highway department as an engineer for 10 years in Dodge City, Kansas and then 25 years with the City of Parsons retiring in 1983 as the Director of Public Works in Parsons.
In his early years Mike enjoyed camping, boating, horseshoes, bowling and dancing. He is also known for his love and collection of antique cars over the years. His favorites were Model T’s. He was also an outstanding pianist, having many bands in his early years, Stardusters, The Rhythm Masters, and the Rhythm Kings. He also drummed for Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys occasionally.
In 1952 he married Louise Kinkelaar in Dodge City, Kansas. They were married for 61 years.
He is survived by three sons and three daughters, Patrick (Tonja), Mooreland, Oklahoma, Michelle (Randy), Burlington, Michael Jr., Joplin, Missouri, Mitch (Pam), Chanute, Christina (Ron), McCune, and Renee (Mike), Pittsburg.
Mike will be missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins, and many others.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Louise (2014), parents, and an infant son, Michael Paul.
A memorial visitation will be held 10-noon Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Mason-Woodard Mortuary Joplin, Missouri.
Memorial Mass will be 1 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Webb City, Missouri.
Memorial contributions are requested to Joplin Humane Society or Sacred Heart Catholic Church and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory, Joplin, Missouri.
