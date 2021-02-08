Marvin Todd Swisher, 66, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Todd was born on November 22, 1954 in Wichita, KS the son of Richard Riff and Helen Patricia (Smith) Swisher.
Todd enjoyed helping out with the family business and worked as a laborer doing construction. He enjoyed tinkering with all different kinds of things. He enjoyed building things out of wood, going for walks, listening to rock and roll music, watching westerns on T.V. and old cars. Todd enjoyed being with family and friends.
Survivors include:
Brother: Terry Swisher of Chanute, KS; Several nieces and nephews.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Debbie Phillips and a brother Tim Swisher.
Cremation has been requested, and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorials in Todd’s name have been suggested to the Diversicare Activity Center, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
