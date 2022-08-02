Michael John Patton, 31, of Chanute, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Aug 1, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on May 15, 1991 in Roosevelt, Utah to George Alfred Patton and Kathleen Marie Robinson. Michael grew up in Chanute and attended Chanute schools, graduating from high school in 2010. He also attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
On January 14, 2013, Michael married Ashley Nicole Lansdown. Together they have two daughters.
Michael was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, son and friend. He was known for giving the best hugs and his huge heart.He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family; whether they were playing video games, watching anime or laughing at Family Guy or American Dad, Michael always had a smile to share.
Michael is survived by his wife, Ashley, and his two daughters: Kaidynce Micail and Esme Nicole; His Parents: Kathy (David) Wright, George (Connie) Patton, Dale (Wendy) Lansdown, Terri Davis; Siblings: Renae (Greg) Foster, Monte (Sheena) Patton, Lisa (Sandy) Jones, Billy (Stacy) Wright, Jason Wright, Sara (Johnathan) Wright, Chris (Erin) Wright, Trey Harris, Justin Lawrence. Megan Lansdown (Seth Stanford), Morgan Lansdown (Nik Hulsey), Derek King, Kim Lansdown, Natalie Davis, Jacob Lansdown, Camryn Lansdown, Trinity Lansdown, Brady Lansdown, Isaiah Lansdown, Shane (Kayla) Potter, Tyson (Kendra) Potter, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Wininger, Cassidy (Amber) Fillingim, Kristy Fillingim; 29 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: His Grandparents and a sister Marissa “Wa-Wa” Lansdown.
Family will receive friends and relatives at a visitation at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 6-8 pm. Cremation will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com Service entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.